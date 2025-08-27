Taylor Swift's engagement ring from Travis Kelce cost $500,000, has a $250,000 10-carat ‘monster’ diamond? Know details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! In a surprise Instagram post on August 26, the singer and American football tight end announced their engagement. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple wrote. But what caught everyone's eye was the massive diamond ring with which Travis proposed to the singer. Know all the details. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enegaged.

Taylor Swift's massive diamond ring cost $500,000!

In an Instagram post shared right after Taylor and Travis's engagement announcement, jewellery influencer Julia Chafe dished all the details that went into making the ring. She revealed that the ‘monstrosity of a ring’ features a 7 to 10-carat elongated antique cushion diamond, which must have cost $250,000 ( ₹2,19,23,388) minimum. As for the cost of the ring, Julia guessed it is potentially worth $500,000 ( ₹4,38,48,841).

Multiple sources, including Julia, reported that the ring is designed by Kindred Lubeck from Artifex Fine Jewelry, an independent business. The diamond is an ‘Old Mine Brilliant Cut’. Commenting on Taylor and Travis's choice of a unique brand, Julia said, “She didn't go with any big-name jewellery houses. She went to blow up someone's business. That is why we love Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!

With a five-picture Instagram post, Taylor Swift announced her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce, sending the internet into a frenzy. Dressed in a Ralph Lauren halter neck dress and diamond-encrusted Cartier watch, Taylor flaunted her stunning engagement ring. The photos showed Travis proposing to her, getting down on one knee, and a few more photos of the couple hugging. Additionally, the floral decoration gave the proposal a romantic aesthetic.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

From a friendship bracelet plan that did not quite work out to their recent engagement, Taylor and Travis's relationship is one of the most-followed pop culture love stories. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2023, with Travis attending her concert and cheering for her. The singer also attended his games.