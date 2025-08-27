Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: Full timeline of their relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has played out in front of cameras from the very beginning, and we have pulled together a detailed timeline of how it all unfolded. From a friendship bracelet plan that did not quite work out to their recent engagement, the two have turned a spark into one of pop culture’s biggest love stories. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement.(YouTube/New Heights Podcast)

The early days

Back in July 2023, fans spotted Kelce at Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. He later admitted on his podcast that he tried to slip her his number on a bracelet, but the plan failed because she doesn’t talk before or after shows. By September, rumors started swirling when Kelce publicly invited her to see him play at Arrowhead, according to People.

Swift shocked fans by showing up at a Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, sitting beside Kelce’s mom, Donna. Cameras caught her cheering when he scored a touchdown, and the pair walked out together afterward. A source told People the two had already met before that game and were “having fun” getting to know each other.

Days later, Kelce called Swift’s appearance “ballsy” on his podcast, adding that his family and friends had nothing but good things to say about her. That same week, his brother Jason teased the dating rumors on a radio show, joking that they were “100 percent true” before clarifying he was kidding.

Going public

By October, things were harder to deny. Both Swift and Kelce appeared on Saturday Night Live and then left the afterparty hand in hand. Days later, Swift was seen kissing him on the cheek in a photo shared on Instagram. Sources told People that things were “turning more serious.”

Also read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are engaged: Here's a look at the couple's net worth

The pair’s relationship quickly moved from surprise appearances to milestones. Kelce flew to Argentina to see her perform, and Swift even changed a lyric during “Karma” to shout him out. By December, she opened up to Time about how it began, saying it started when “Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast.”

Red carpets, tours - and now a ring

Through 2024 and into 2025, the couple’s public appearances only grew. From celebrating Christmas together to Kelce supporting her during the international legs of the Eras Tour, they made it clear this was not just a short-term fling.

In June 2025, they made their red carpet debut at Kelce’s Tight End University event in Nashville, with Swift even jumping on stage for a surprise performance of “Shake It Off.”

Now, they have taken the next step. On August 26, the couple announced their engagement in a joint post, writing: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” They shared five photos surrounded by lush greenery, including a shot of Swift flashing a ring on her hand.

What started with a friendship bracelet idea has turned into a headline-making engagement - and a love story fans around the world are still watching unfold.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet?

They first connected in July 2023 after Kelce attended her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium.

When did they confirm their relationship?

They went public in October 2023 when they were seen holding hands after Saturday Night Live.

When did they get engaged?

In August 2025, the couple announced their engagement with photos showing Swift wearing a ring.

Has Taylor Swift spoken about their relationship?

Yes, she told Time in December 2023 it began after Kelce mentioned her on his podcast.