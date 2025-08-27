Taylor Swift's engagement ring designer almost quit before making the popstar's forever piece; everything to know

Taylor Swift is engaged, and for Swifties everywhere, its a truly historic moment. After years of penning heartbreak anthems and offering comfort to millions through their own breakups, the singer now has a romance that fans can celebrate with her. And, of course, nothing about the moment was ordinary, not even the ring! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On Tuesday, Taylor and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post that melted the internet: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The couple shared photos of Kelce’s dreamy garden proposal, complete with a flower-covered arch. But what really caught everyone’s eye was the close-up of the ring — a round, brilliant-cut old mine diamond, bezel-set in yellow gold.

Rumour has it that Kelce designed the piece with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. But a fun fact is that this iconic ring almost never existed. According to Artifex Fine Jewelry’s website, “KINDRED LUBECK WAS ONCE TOLD THAT SHE WOULD NEVER BE A JEWELRY DESIGNER. THAT'S WHEN SHE DECIDED TO BE A JEWELRY DESIGNER. SHE IS A GOLDSMITH, HAND ENGRAVER, AND VINTAGE JEWELRY COLLECTOR.” In other words, the woman behind one of the most-watched engagement rings in the world nearly walked away from the craft altogether.

Cut, carat, and craftsmanship

Experts are already weighing in on the design, speculating on its cut, carat, and craftsmanship. Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers told The Independent that the piece is “as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.” He explained: “Based on the limited photos we currently have, the centre diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats. A diamond shaped like this could also be an ‘old mine’ brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones. This gives the ring a vintage look, which is timeless, rather than something trendy. A truly beautiful ring style, perfect for the life of a showgirl.”

Taylor Swift's engagement

Another jeweller, Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers, estimated the gem to be closer to “7.5 carats and set in an antique decorative reproduction with engravings and either 14k or 18k gold or rose gold.” He added, “The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million.”

Whether five carats or seven, one thing is certain — the ring carries more than just sparkle. It’s the culmination of Taylor’s very own fairytale moment, brought to life by a designer who almost chose another path.