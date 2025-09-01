Kelsey Bateman's cause of death: How did the 'Rock of Love' contestant die at 39?

Kelsey Bateman, a former participant on Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, passed away at the age of 39. She participated in the third and last season of the 2000s reality show, which featured 23 women vying for the girlfriend of Poison frontman Michaels. At that time, she was 21 years old, one of the youngest participants in the show. Kelsey Bateman, 39, known for her role on Rock of Love, has died. She reached the final nine in the show's last season but left midway. (X@ElianaEliz92890)

Before her exit halfway through the season, she made it to the final nine contestants after advancing through multiple elimination rounds. In the end, Taya Parker was chosen as the singer and guitarist's girlfriend, but their romance didn't last long.

What was Kelsey Bateman's cause of death?

While her death has been publicly acknowledged, TMZ said that no formal cause has been revealed as of yet.

What we know about Kelsey Bateman's elimination

In the season's seventh episode, Bateman was eliminated when Michaels started to voice concerns about her ability to fit into the type of life he led as a singer.

In that episode, she acknowledged that she had overindulged on a night out with Ashley Klarich and Farrah Sinclair, two other contestants.

“I ended up laying on a speed bump balling my eyes out but you know what,” Bateman revealed during her confessional clip. “I'm here and I'm ready for whatever Brett has to say to me.”

When Bret had to make a decision about her future, he showed real concern. Despite his admiration for Kelsey, he was concerned that she might find the tour lifestyle too demanding for her. She struggled to keep up with the intensity of the show and had a frequent drinking habit at night, which made him conclude that she wasn't an appropriate fit for his world. So he ended her journey with a firm but gentle goodbye.

While Bateman's tenure on the show came to an end there, fans recalled her departure as one of the season's most candid moments.