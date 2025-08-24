World's wealthiest female musician surpasses Beyoncé and Rihanna with $1.6bn net worth, $800m royalties

Taylor Swift is not only the world's richest female musician, but she is also the first singer to earn a billion dollars from her music alone. Taylor Swift has surpassed Beyonce who has net worth of $760 million, and Rihanna who has estimated net worth $1.4 billion, as per Forbes.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Forbes reports that Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion. Out of this, $1.2 billion of her riches has come from her extensive music collection, which has been enhanced through the re-released “Taylor's Version” albums, and her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Swift surpasses Beyonce and Rihanna

She has surpassed Beyonce who has net worth of $760 million, and Rihanna who has estimated net worth $1.4 billion, as per Forbes.

According to reports, the Cruel Summer singer real estate holdings have increased by an additional $110 million.

However, Swift's greatest triumph wasn't just fortune. In May 2025, she declared that she had finally reclaimed possession of her masters, six years after they were sold to Scooter Braun.

In an August 2025 conversation with her partner Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on the podcast New Heights, she revealed, “This is my handwritten diary entries from my whole life.”

Chatting with Travis, she said, “I was like, ‘I got my music back,’ and then just start absolutely heaving … this changed my life. I can’t believe it still.”

Swift has always made it clear that her profession is about more than just her own accomplishments. In an interview with TIME in December 2023, she discussed why her financial achievement is significant for women in the profession.

A look at Taylor Swift's empire

Swift's empire has grown steadily thanks to her re-recordings and her tour that broke records. Forbes claims that in addition to $600 million from her song collection, the 14-time Grammy Award winner has earned $800 million from royalties and touring. The estimated value of her real estate holdings is $110 million.

Swift's historic Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and ended in December 2024, was one of her highest-grossing tours in history.

Swift has released five albums in the last few years, including The Tortured Poets Department in 2024. She started to release music at the age of 15 and she has put out 11 original studio albums so far.