Who is Mingus Lucien Reedus? The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus’ son held in NYC, here's why

Mingus Lucien Reedus, the son of actor Norman Reedus, was taken into custody on Saturday morning on the charges of assault in Manhattan, according to police sources who spoke to The NY Post. Norman Reedus (left) and son Mingus Lucien Reedus (right) at the Holly Walk of Fame ceremony where “The Walking Dead” actor was honored with his own star.(Variety Via Getty Image)

Police sources claimed that the 25-year-old son of the Walking Dead star, had reddened his 33-year-old woman's knee with a blow before strangling her and slamming her to the ground.

Reedus, who resides in a fancy Chelsea apartment according to public records, was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful obstruction of respiration, according to another police source, the Post reported.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Reedus called 911 regarding a lady who was threatening suicide and consuming drugs at the apartment on West 16th Street, sources said.

Here's what victim told police

Sources claim that the victim told police that Reedus had beaten her and that she was subsequently transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Around 11:45 pm, a woman known to be the victim was observed leaving the 10th NYPD Precinct with an unidentified man.

A reporter from the Post posed a question, and the man responded, “You got your story all wrong.”

As the two strolled down West 20th Street, the thin, short woman, sporting a leather jacket and broad sunglasses, remarked, “It was a misunderstanding.”

"He called the police," the victim responded when asked why she had contacted the police.

Police were seen escorting a rumpled Reedus with heavy eyelids out of the building at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Mingus Lucien Reedus accused of assault

In March 2022, Reedus accepted a plea bargain for allegedly assaulting a woman in the fall of 2021 at the San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy.

The 24-year-old woman who claimed that Reedus had hit her in the face during a brawl was admitted to the hospital with a wound beneath her left eye. It was said at the time that the two were strangers.

The unsightly occurrence happened only a week after Reedus first appeared on the Vogue Hommes cover.

He entered a guilty plea to disorderly behavior, but his enraged attorney believed that he ought to have accepted "less responsibility" in the assault case.