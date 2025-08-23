Pennsylvania tragedy: Bus carrying middle school football players to game crashes in Beaver County, 21 injured

A bus carrying a middle school football team in Pennsylvania overturned on Saturday morning. The bus was reportedly carrying 25 students and two adults from Aliquippa Middle School. Pennsylvania bus tragedy: County dispatch informed the team that 21 people had been hospitalized after the bus mishap, as per Action 4 News.(AP)

According to Action News 4 in Pittsburgh, the collision occurred in Beaver County. The incident caused damage to several power lines and poles.

Just before noon, the 2025 Aliquippa Jr. High Football team announced on social media that they had met with a bus accident. Every player is being assessed, according to the post.

County dispatch informed the team that 21 people had been hospitalized after the bus mishap, as per Action 4 News.

Reports state that other students were rushed to the hospital after being picked up by their parents. A Facebook post urged parents to meet their child at the Ambridge fire station.

According to WTAE, the team was traveling to a game at Pine-Richland Middle School in Gibsonia when the accident occurred near Economy, just outside of Pittsburgh.

It was not immediately confirmed what caused the crash.

