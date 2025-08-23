Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pennsylvania tragedy: Bus carrying middle school football players to game crashes in Beaver County, 21 injured

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 11:39 pm IST

A bus carrying a middle school football team overturned in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The incident left 21 people hospitalized.

A bus carrying a middle school football team in Pennsylvania overturned on Saturday morning. The bus was reportedly carrying 25 students and two adults from Aliquippa Middle School.

Pennsylvania bus tragedy: County dispatch informed the team that 21 people had been hospitalized after the bus mishap, as per Action 4 News.(AP)
Pennsylvania bus tragedy: County dispatch informed the team that 21 people had been hospitalized after the bus mishap, as per Action 4 News.(AP)

According to Action News 4 in Pittsburgh, the collision occurred in Beaver County. The incident caused damage to several power lines and poles.

Just before noon, the 2025 Aliquippa Jr. High Football team announced on social media that they had met with a bus accident. Every player is being assessed, according to the post.

County dispatch informed the team that 21 people had been hospitalized after the bus mishap, as per Action 4 News.

Reports state that other students were rushed to the hospital after being picked up by their parents. A Facebook post urged parents to meet their child at the Ambridge fire station.

According to WTAE, the team was traveling to a game at Pine-Richland Middle School in Gibsonia when the accident occurred near Economy, just outside of Pittsburgh.

It was not immediately confirmed what caused the crash.

This is a developing story

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Pennsylvania tragedy: Bus carrying middle school football players to game crashes in Beaver County, 21 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On