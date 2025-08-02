Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Pittsburgh shooting: Shots fired downtown at Penn Avenue and Ninth Street

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 02:55 am IST

A shooting occurred at Penn Ave and Ninth St in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, per Public Safety. No further details have been released yet.

A shooting took place at Penn Avenue and Ninth Street in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on X.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
A video surfaced that showed a massive police response underway at Penn Avenue. It seemed that the location of the shooting was near the Penn Garrison Lofts, which is located on 915 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh.

Here's the video:

An alert page on social media said that two people were found with gunshot wounds and the suspect fled on foot wearing a white t-shirt and orange shorts. Official confirmation of the details is still awaited.

This story is being updated.

News / World News / US News / Pittsburgh shooting: Shots fired downtown at Penn Avenue and Ninth Street
