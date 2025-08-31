Dyan Cannon's White House tour foiled by Secret Service due to age discrepancy; 'We can't get in because someone…'

Dyan Cannon, the 88-year-old “Heaven Can Wait” actress, tried to enter the White House this week, but the Secret Service denied her entry due to an age inconsistency on her passport. Dyan Cannon and her other pals were going for a sightseeing in the White House, but their plans were derailed.(Instagram/Dyan Cannon)

Cannon recently visited Washington, D.C., with fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman, as well as TV personality and chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. They are the hosts of a brand-new podcast called “God's Table.”

They were going for a sightseeing, but their plans were derailed.

“We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can't get in because someone lied about their age,” said Douglas in a video shared on social media.

Cannon chuckled when Bregman and Avanti-Fischer made fun of her during the explanation.

“Listen,” Cannon remarked, adding that “Years ago, here's the thing, I lied about my age on my passport.”

“Who doesn't, Dyan?” Douglas quipped.

“If we get in,” said Avanti-Fischer, “it's going to be a miracle of God.”

Cannon reposts video on her Instagram handle

On Thursday, Cannon reposted the video to her Instagram handle after Douglas published it on her Instagram story, captioning it, “And I'd do it again.”

She went on to say, “It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me ….right girls? Right guys? it’s just a blinkin number… no matter what number they put next to me there’s one thing that never changes …I WUV WU.”

Reacting to the post, Bregman wrote, “Hilarious. Love you so but seriously, how can I change my age.”

Meanwhile, several fans of Cannon commented on the post, with one saying: “Dyan has laughed her whole life that’s why she’s so energetic and enthusiastic and positive!!! 😍👍.”

“Omg this is hilarious!!” another said.

“I wouldnt lie! You all look great! Be proud to look fantastic at your age!👍❤️🙏🏼,” a third person chimed in.

Cannon has been a major player in the entertainment sector for many years. She began her career in show business in the 1950s by making appearances in a number of TV series before making her Broadway debut in 1962.

In 1969, she gave a landmark performance in “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” for which she was nominated for her first Academy Award.