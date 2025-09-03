Travis Kelce answers questions about engagement with Taylor Swift in new podcast episode: 'You've gotta know your gal..'

Just a week after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with their engagement announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs star is finally opening up about life with a ring on it. On a new episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the 35-year-old tight end shared what it’s been like to step into this new chapter. “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on,” Travis said in a teaser clip. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Jason wasted no time bringing up the news on the podcast, teasing, “Travis, we gotta talk about it.” To which Travis quipped, “I don't think we do.” But the older Kelce brother couldn’t resist: “In case you missed the Instagram post heard 'round the world, Travis and Taylor are engaged! Yay!” Travis admitted the reaction has been overwhelming, in the best way. “Exciting, it's been awesome,” he told Jason, grinning. “I felt that at the game, actually. It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates. So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

When Jason asked if he gets giddy saying the word fiancée, Travis laughed: “Yeah, I do. I still get giddy, exciting times.”

The NFL star even dropped some advice for anyone planning their own proposal. According to PEOPLE, he said, “Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way... I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons.”

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The carousel showed Kelce down on one knee surrounded by flowers, and within minutes, it was breaking records.

The couple, who started dating in 2023 after months of speculation, are now officially moving toward their own love story’s next big chapter. And if Travis’ podcast glow is any indication, he’s loving every second of calling Taylor Swift his fiancée.