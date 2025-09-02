Jason Kelce makes shocking revelation about ‘best man’ for Travis-Taylor Swift wedding

Jason Kelce has acknowledged that he may not be Travis Kelce's best man when he gets married to pop star Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce is unsure if he will be Travis Kelce's best man for his wedding to Taylor Swift.(Getty Images via AFP)

The announcement of Swift and Kelce's engagement on social media last Tuesday caused a global frenzy.

A crucial aspect of organizing the majority of weddings is choosing the wedding party, which consists of the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Given their strong relationship and Swift's obvious adoration for the former Philadelphia Eagles center, many people believe that Jason would be Travis's first option because he is the most significant or brother of the game gender.

“I hope I'm the best man. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity,” Jason stated on Bussin' With The Boys, adding, “We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends.”

Who else can be Travis Kelce's best man?

Kelce has a lot of choices for his best man, including his boyhood pal Aric Jones, whom he has previously referred to as his “best friend” on New Heights.

Travis might also select Patrick Mahomes, whose wife Brittany Mahomes is a close pal of Swift.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer's fans have already predicted that Jason will be the best man at her wedding.

Most people used the footage of Jason dancing on stage in advance of an Eagles game versus the Atlanta Falcons in September last year.

What we know about Travis-Taylor Swift wedding

The Grammy winner and the 35-year-old NFL player shared the news of their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26, nearly two years after they first made their romance public.

The couple announced, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," concluding the statement with a dynamite emoji, which appeared to be a reference to their "TNT" moniker.

"Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it," an insider told the People. "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."