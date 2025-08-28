Selena Gomez has the sweetest reaction to best friend Taylor Swift's engagement: ‘When bestie gets engaged…’

American singer-actor Selena Gomez had the sweetest reaction as her best friend Taylor Swift got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the romantic garden proposal and wrote, “When bestie gets engaged,” adding a smiling face with hearts emoji. Selena Gomez shared a sweet message on Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

But for Selena, the celebration was more than just about the sparkling ring. It was also a reminder of a conversation she had with Taylor nearly 16 years ago that has now resurfaced. Back in April 2009, Selena had tweeted, “Discussing love with two 9 year olds. That’s what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada.” Taylor had replied to her best friend with words that now feel prophetic: “Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

Fans quickly drew the connection, digging up the old tweets and reposting them alongside side-by-side photos of both singers’ engagements. One caption read, “16 years later,” which Selena reshared to her Instagram Story, acknowledging how Taylor’s words on love had indeed stood the test of time.

Taylor made her engagement announcement on August 26 with a photograph of Travis down on one knee in a flower-filled garden. Dressed in a flowing gown, the Grammy winner showed off her dazzling diamond ring and captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The announcement left fans across the world swooning, celebrating the fairytale moment between music’s biggest superstar and one of football’s most famous athletes.

For Taylor and Selena, the milestone also highlights just how much their bond has grown over the years. In December last year, Selena had revealed her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, a moment that Taylor marked with her trademark humour by commenting, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

Now, with both best friends stepping into a new chapter, fans are celebrating not just their love stories but also a friendship that has lasted through decades of fame, music, and milestones.