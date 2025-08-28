Rich Eisen's one-word reaction to Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce shocked the internet by announcing their engagement on Tuesday (August 26). Although famous personalities have poured in their congratulations and reactions to the news, none would be more genuine than that of Rich Eisen who happened to be hosting his weekly show at the time the news broke. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement, shocking fans. Rich Eisen, hosting his show, shares his genuine excitement.(The Rich Eisen Show)

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ” Swift wrote in a caption announcing the news.

Rich Eisen’s reaction

"Awesome," he said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, as reported by Newsweek. "I mean, congratulations. This is awesome. I'm so happy honestly... He's come a long way professionally, personally, and emotionally. Awesome. Hey man, that New Heights podcast with the two of them and Jason—there's a reason why it made a gajillion people happy watching. And it's not just because of their fame. It's that they're real."

He then followed this up with a line of questioning directed at the audience, asking them what possible wedding gifts could be sent to the couple. "Where are we getting married?" he asked. "Do we know where they're registered? Can we get him, like, a 'Rich Eisen Show' mug? Don't you think you need your coffee in the morning?"

The Taylor-Travis relationship

Surprisingly, this love story began with one of Swift’s friendship bracelets as Kelce revealed his failed attempt at delivering a personal one to her on his podcast ‘New Heights’. The pair were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother, as reported by Forbes. Since then, the pair have gone on to express their fondness for each other quite publicly, with Swift even being a reported reason behind a sudden surge in both the Chiefs’ and Kelce’s popularity.

Just last week, she announced her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ during an appearance on Kelce’s podcast.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story