Taylor Swift subreddit shocked after ESPN reporter Adam Schefter breaks engagement news, 'Never thought I'd see…'

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stunned fans by announcing their engagement on Tuesday, August 26. Fans were shocked to learn the news from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Taylor Swift subreddit shocked after ESPN reporter Adam Schefter breaks engagement news(Instagram/taylorswift)

“The Taylor Swift subreddit was SHOCKED @AdamSchefter broke the news to them ” the official handle of ESPN posted on social media.

Adam Schefter breaks the news

“Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on IG,” Schefter wrote on his official social media handle, along with images from the couple’s official Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ” Swift wrote in a caption announcing the news.

The couple posed in a dreamy flower garden for the announcement pictures. The first image showed Kelce down on one knee. This comes after the couple's nearly two years of togetherness

Internet reacts

Fans took to the comment section of Schefter's post to pen down their thoughts about Schefter breaking the news to them. “Is this the first time ever an NFL player has married a woman and she's the one who needs an ironclad prenup?She has to be worth easily 50x what he is,” a fan wrote.

“You’re better than this, Adam. This isn’t news people actually care about,” a user said.

“oh christ, this is going to be all anyone talks about for the next month give me a break,” a fan wrote.

“Thanks Scheft, I thought you were a sports reporter,” wrote a fan.

“Never thought I'd see the day Adam Schefter is posting about Taylor Swift,” an account wrote.

“Tony: “Ehhhhh I don’t know Jim. If they want a more traditional wedding they should stick with a cream color palette and plum floral arrangements…Jim: “It’s 2nd and 10 on the 35 yard line,” a fan wrote.

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother, as reported by Forbes. Since then, the pair has expressed their love for each other publicly, with many believing Swift was the reason behind a sudden surge in both the Chiefs’ and Kelce’s popularity.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta