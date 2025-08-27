‘Oh my god!’: CBS reporter goes viral for her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement | Watch

A CBS News reporter is going viral for her reaction after learning that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged – and Swifties can relate. Olivia Rinaldi was standing outside the White House when she was left stunned by the announcement that broke on Tuesday, August 26. CBS reporter goes viral for her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement (taylorswift/Instagram, CBS News)

‘I feel like Paul Revere right now’

Rinaldi’s jaw dropped as she looked at her phone. "Taylor Swift is engaged," she said, and excitedly waved her phone around in the air and looked up at the camera. "Taylor Swift is engaged!"

Read More | From designer dress to ring: All about Travis Kelce's intimate proposal to Taylor Swift as celebs showers massive love

"Come back to me," Rinaldi further said, seemingly addressing a producer. "She just posted it! Oh my god. Oh my god."

Rinaldi also gushed about Swift’s ring, photos of which the singer shared on social media. "Oh, it's huge! The ring is ginormous!" Rinaldi said.

The ring is an old mine brilliant-cut from Kindred Lubeck, a New York-based jewelry designer, Newsweek reported.

Rinaldi was then seen beaming down at her phone while saying, "This is so exciting! Oh my god! Oh my god!"

"I feel like Paul Revere right now," she added as she laughed, referring to the fact that she was breaking the news to people around her.

Read More | ‘She’s terrific’: Trump changes tune on Taylor Swift after engagement news

The White House correspondent was on air moments later, telling viewers, "This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged." She explained that her producer broke the news to her, texting her as she was preparing to go on camera for her segment.

"So very exciting here that we get to break that and tell you about that," Rinaldi said.

Swift broke the good news to fans with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos of her and Kelce, the pop star wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.

The Kansas City Chiefs congratulated the couple in a post on X, writing, “Today is a fairytale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"