Meet Kindred Lubeck, the designer of Taylor Swift's old mine brilliant-cut diamond engagement ring

Shortly after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced that they are engaged and posted a series of photos from their engagement, fans took note of Swift's engagement ring in one of the photos. Curiosity sparked as to the details of the design and cost of the ring that the Eras Tour star wore on her special day. Kindred Lubeck, a New York-based designer, designed Taylor Swift engagement ring. (@artfexfine on Instagram)

Soon enough, however, details on the ring started emerging. It was revealed in multiple reports that the ring for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's special occasion was designed by a New York-based designer, Kindered Lubeck. She runs a boutique jewellery store in New York City.

Reports revealed that the ring features an eight-carat old-mine brilliant-cut diamond. An old mine brilliant-cut diamond is an antique diamond cut popular in the 18th–19th centuries, often considered the predecessor of the modern brilliant cut. The diamond ring is expected to cost somewhere in the range of 500,000 or more, experts revealed.

Here's a photo of the engagement ring that Taylor and Travis shred on Instagram:

Taylor Swift's engagement ring. (taylorswift on Instagram)

Lubeck, who was known only in close circles before, shot to fame instantly after it was revealed that she designed the pop sensation's engagement ring. From a few thousand followers on Instagram, her follower count shot up as Swifties flocked to meet the brains behind the star's iconic engagement right.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage plans

Swift and Kelce announced that they are getting married in a joint Instagram post, which contained a series of photos from their recent engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” the post was captioned.

Although the duo did not reveal when they planned to get married, sources close to the couple revealed that it is in the cards, soon. Not only do they want to get married, they also want to have kids, a source close to them told Cosmopolitan.

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are," the source said.

