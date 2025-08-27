‘She’s terrific’: Trump changes tune on Taylor Swift after engagement news

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended his wishes to pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce after the couple announced their engagement, despite a history of public jabs aimed at the singer. Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement after ‘no longer hot’ comment

Donald Trump's reaction came after the celebrity pair confirmed their engagement in a joint Instagram post. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

When asked about the news in a cabinet meeting, Trump said, “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person.”

Trump’s warm words marked a striking contrast to his past remarks about Swift, who publicly endorsed the Democratic ticket during the 2024 presidential race. The singer’s political stance drew sharp criticism from the president, who repeatedly mocked her both online and at public events.

Trump's long history of ‘Hate’ against Taylor Swift

Just earlier this month, while praising actor Sydney Sweeney over her advertisement of American Eagle Jeans. Trump gave examples of how “woke advertisements” are a “disaster.”

In a lengthy post, he wrote, “…Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

“The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In May, Trump again took aim at the 35-year-old singer on Truth Social, posting: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’”

The comment came during his overseas tour in the Middle East and followed his earlier blunt declaration during the 2024 presidential campaign. when he said, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Trump at Super Bowl

In February, US President shared a clip contrasting the crowd reactions to him and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. He captioned: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing!”

The event marked Trump as the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. Swift, who was there to support Kelce, drew jeers from the crowd when she appeared on the jumbotron.

In another taunting post, Trump wrote: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Several videos from the game surfaced on social media, showinf Swift visibly surprised as the Chiefs trailed the Philadelphia Eagles, seated in her suite with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters.

Despite Trump’s repeated attacks, Swift has not publicly responded.