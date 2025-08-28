Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement with sweet message, ‘Two of the most…’

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce announced their engagement after two years of dating, following which many celebrities have congratulated the pair, including Brittany Mahomes. Swift announced the news in an Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The couple posed in a dreamy flower garden for the announcement pictures. Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement with sweet message (brittanylynne/Instagram, taylorswift/Instagram)

Britanny and Patrick Mahomes react

Kelce’s fellow teammate and quarterback for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, shared a simple but sweet message by reposting Swift’s post on his Instagram stories and adding three red hearts. His wife, Brittany, on the other hand, wrote, “Just so happy for these two”.

“Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” she added in her full statement on Instagram.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, August 26, Mike Danna was also asked about the news, to which he replied, “Man, it’s incredible, great for them. Anytime you find that joy, happiness, it’s a beautiful thing. I just got told 30 seconds ago. That’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The pair were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother. Since then, Swift and Kelce have often expressed their love for each other publicly, with Swift believed to be a reason behind a sudden surge in both the Chiefs’ and Kelce’s popularity.

Just last week, Swift announced her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ during an appearance on Kelce’s podcast.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta