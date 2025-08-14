Brittany Mahomes drops candid 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s ‘Orange Era’ launch

Brittany Mahomes reacted to Taylor Swift launching her new album on the New Heights podcast. Mahomes, a self-proclaimed Swiftie and a friend of the star, hyped up Swift all the way as she unveiled the details of her new album, ‘The Life Of A Showgirl.’ Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch play in the sixth inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

On an Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes shared Taylor Swift's post launching the album, and wrote: "This is SO GOOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥'

Brittany Mahomes Instagram story. (Instagram)

Her appearance on the New Heights podcast has become the talk of the NFL town, given Taylor Swift is now a quintessential part of Kansas City Chiefs games. She also revealed on the podcast that her father, Scott, is an "old friend" of Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played cupid in her romance with Kelce. She explained how her connections with the Chiefs run deeper.

Along with Brittany Mahomes, her husband and Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes also responded to the podcast. He said he and Brittany got to know about it “way before” everyone else did.

"I knew before y'all did, just because like they called me after the podcast was done," the quarterback said. "They didn't call me, they called Brittany, I was in the back of the FaceTime."

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are close, perhaps even closer than Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' relationship

As part of the Chiefs WAG squad, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have struck up a relationship that goes beyond the Chiefs connections. Although it was the Chiefs that got them together.

As early as September - October 2023, they were making frequent appearances together, with a dinner with friends like Sophie Turner and Black Lively in NYC. It followed several Chiefs games, including a charity gala in Las Vegas and the Eras Tour wrap-up party in NYC.