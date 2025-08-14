WNBA star Caitlin Clark has been dominating the headlines recently for her stellar performance on the court. However, few would know that the star is a hardcore Swiftie. This means that Clark is just as excited as the rest about Taylor Swift dropping new music soon. Caitlin Clark is a huge Taylor Swift fan, and her comment on Life of a Showgirl release is proof (Photo by Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo)

“If there’s anyone who is also excited about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it’s def gonna be Caitlin Clark she’s def one us!” a user posted on X with proof of the same.

This reaction from Clark came after Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason confirmed that Swift will be making an appearance on the show to announce her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

Fans react

Several fans commented on the post to share their reactions to Clark’s excitement.

“Fr she’s 100% in the Swiftie sports fan club!” a user wrote.

Another chipped in by saying, “Yeah Caitlin Clark is absolutely the type to be refreshing Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce updates like the rest of us.

“pure fan magic!” wrote another.

“Not gonna lie, Caitlin’s living that taylor+kelce energy (one of us, no doubt),” a fan said.

The moment provides a promising interaction between NFL and Taylor Swift fans. Clark and Swift were earlier spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs team winning against the Houston Texans.

Clark also reacted with excitement to Swift announcing the release of The Life of a Showgirl during a teaser for Travis' New Heights podcast. In the comments on the video, Clark wrote, "AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG," which stands for "Let's f---ing go."

Before Swift made her New Heights debut on Wednesday, Clark humorously wrote on X, “Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?” In the comment section, fans guessed that her remark was about Swift.

Taylor Swift created The Life of a Showgirl while on the European leg of the Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Swift has revealed that The Life of a Showgirl will be out on October 3. The tracklist includes 12 tracks. A final titular song features Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift appeared on Travis' New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13, and revealed that she created the new album while on the European leg of the Eras Tour. "I'd do, like, three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden [then] go back to the tour," Swift told her boyfriend and his brother, Jason.

“I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she added.

The album has been created by legendary Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback. “This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time,” Swift said.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta