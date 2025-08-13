Travis Kelce shares how he fell in love with Taylor Swift, dismissing ‘PR stunt’ rumors

Travis Kelce wants to set the record straight. The Kansas City Chiefs star, who has been dating Taylor Swift since September 2023, says their relationship is not some carefully crafted spectacle. “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” Kelce told GQ for its September cover story. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love,” he added. Travis Kelce opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift.(AP)

He admits their high-profile status makes the story easy to spin. “It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out. But I would say that it’s as normal… It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint, it was being tracked,” he said in the interview, published August 12.

Travis Kelce addresses PR stunt rumours

Kelce says the spark was not manufactured and it caught them both off guard. “Nothing I have ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with,” he said.

He describes them as “two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are.”

Kelce knows some see him as just a guy who likes a good time. But he says there is more to the picture. “When you see me hanging out at the US Open with Taylor, it may look like the two of us are partying,” he said, referring to their September 2024 appearance. “But I’m just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love. I’ve become way more strategic in understanding what I am portraying to people," he explained.

The couple still gives fans glimpses of their private world. Just last week, Swift appeared on a teaser for Kelce’s New Heights podcast to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She complimented his baby-blue cut-off sweatshirt - “Such a nice color on you” - to which he replied, “It is the color of your eyes, sweetie.”

That moment ended with Swift turning to the camera and announcing, “We’re about to do a f**king podcast!”

