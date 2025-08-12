Travis Kelce compares Taylor Swift to his mom Donna: ‘Their ability to show…’

In a recent interview with GQ, the Kansas City Chiefs star shared that one of the things he admires most about Swift is how much she reminds him of his mother, Donna Kelce. “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce, 35, told the outlet. The pair went public in September 2023, when Swift turned up at a Chiefs game.(AP)

“Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," he added.

Kelce got a little emotional as he went on, saying, “I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

Early days ‘just clicked’

Kelce also gave TMZ a glimpse into how the relationship began. He described their first months together as “so organic,” crediting the group of friends they were spending time with for helping the connection grow.

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off,” he said.

When it comes to work, Kelce even admitted Swift might have the tougher schedule. While his NFL games happen once a week, he pointed out that Swift’s grueling tour has her performing night after night, with the physical toll adding up fast.

Balancing football and life off the field

Kelce also spoke about life away from football, saying he’s explored other opportunities like acting. But he acknowledged to TMZ that his past two seasons “haven’t been to my standard” on the field, and that he’s determined to turn that around.

The pair went public in September 2023, when Swift turned up at a Chiefs game. Since then, they have been spotted together several times. On Tuesday, Swift dropped another headline-making moment - announcing her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Kelce’s podcast. The project is set for release in October.

