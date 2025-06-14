‘The Traitors’ Season 4: NFL, Olympic figures grace 23-member cast; includes Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce

The Traitors is returning for season 4, and the reality show's makers have recruited various sports figures from the NFL and beyond. Donna Kelce will be a part of The Traitors season 4.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Three previous seasons of "The Traitors" are now streaming on Peacock. There has been no official announcement about the release of the fourth season, but the previous three seasons launched in January. That would suggest that January 2026 is likely for the premiere of the fourth season.

A list of a total of 23 contestants has been released, and it includes actors like Michael Rapaport, various stars who have featured in different reality shows and a lot more. What's more interesting is the inclusion of figures from the sports world, including ones related to the NFL. The list of these names is as follows:

Former NFL player Colton Underwood

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce

Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski

Underwood is a Washington High School graduate, former NFL player, and "Bachelor" contestant. Donna Kelce has earned a place in the hearts of fans through her appearances in support of her two superstar sons. She has also appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

The Traitors season 4 full list of contestants

Here is the full list of contestants roped in for ‘The Traitors’ season 4:

Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race)

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Candiace Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Ron Funches (comedian)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach, One Tree Hill)

Maura Higgins (Love Island)

Donna Kelce (mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce)

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Eric Nam (singer)

Michael Rapaport (actor)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Caroline Stanbury (Real Housewives of Dubai)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

The fourth season is now in production in Scotland, according to Variety.

The show has quickly become a fan favourite since its first US season aired in 2023. According to NBC, it earned an Emmy Award and became the most-watched unscripted series in the country.