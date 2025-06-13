Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reaction to Stanley Cup Final goes viral. Watch

While NHL fans were buzzing over the thrilling Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, it was Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, who ended up being the real show-stealers of the night. The two were spotted enjoying the high-energy game from their VIP seats, and fans could not get enough of the couple’s fun reactions throughout. But one moment, in particular, had everyone talking. It was when the Panthers scored a last-minute goal to tie the game 4-4. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen at the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025.(AP)

Taylor Swift’s reaction to the Stanley Cup final goes viral. Watch

As the camera cut to Taylor Swift, viewers could clearly see her placing a hand on her chest and mouthing something that fans quickly interpreted as “My heart was like…” Meanwhile, Travis Kelce looked pumped and was all smiles after the dramatic equaliser. Take a look at the now-viral moment below:

Who won the 2025 Stanley Cup?

In case you missed the actual match, the Panthers came out strong, scoring three quick goals, but the Oilers fought back to even things up. After a tense third period and the Panthers' buzzer-beater goal, the game headed into overtime. Eventually, the Oilers took the win, tying the series 2-2. But let us be honest, most of us were just here for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

A look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about pairings in pop culture. From attending NFL games together to supporting each other at public events, they seem to enjoy an affectionate connection.

FAQs

1. What did Taylor Swift say during NHL Finals Game 4?

Taylor Swift was seen saying, “My heart was like…” while reacting to a last-minute goal by the Panthers.

2. Who is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend?

As of 2025, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the NHL Finals?

Yes, they were spotted at NHL Finals Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

4. What was the result of NHL Finals Game 4?

The Edmonton Oilers won in overtime, tying the series 2-2 with the Florida Panthers.