Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Is Taylor Swift a Canadian? Here's where she and Travis Kelce are from

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 13, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made an appearance at a hockey game. Swift was born and raised in Pennsylvania while Kelce hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made an appearance at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Following their outing, social media lit up with speculation about their backgrounds, with some users even suggesting that Swift might be Canadian.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce showed up at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.(Getty Images via AFP)
So, where are they actually from?

Taylor Swift was born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to launch her music career.

Travis Kelce hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he grew up and attended high school.

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Friday, June 13, 2025
