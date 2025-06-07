Taylor Swift rests her head on Travis Kelce's shoulder, dances with him in cute moments from a wedding. Watch

From romantic date nights to sweet public gestures, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have quickly become one of pop culture’s favourite couples. Now, the duo has once again set social media abuzz — this time with heartwarming photos and a video from a family wedding. The glimpses show the couple enjoying themselves, dancing together, and sharing affectionate moments that have left fans swooning. (Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘comes first’ for Travis Kelce as she makes him 'a better man’: Report) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's pics from a family wedding.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend a wedding together

The couple seemingly attended the wedding of Travis’s cousin, Tanner Corum, who tied the knot with Samantha Peck. The photos show Taylor stunning in a strapless blue floral dress, while Travis opted for a long-sleeved shirt and slacks.

In one of the photos, Taylor is seen resting her head on Travis’s shoulder as they pose for the camera. Another photo shows Taylor posing with the bridesmaids. A video has also surfaced online, capturing the bride and groom performing a romantic dance while Taylor and Travis groove gently to the song, seated together on chairs.

Fans go gaga over the couple’s cute moments

Fans went wild over their sweet photos and videos. One commented, “So cute. I am loving both of their hairstyles.” Another wrote, “They look super cute together and Taylor looks gorgeous.” A third added, “I adore how normal they look in this setting.” Others said, “Looks like a fun time,” and “They look really cute together in that first photo! I hope they’ve been enjoying their time together.” Another fan wrote, “Travis and Taylor radiate love and happiness.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

Taylor and Travis first confirmed their romance in September 2023, when the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs, actively supporting each other at their respective events. Swift has attended several of the football player’s games, including both the 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls, while Travis flew across the globe to support the singer during her Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024. Their public appearances and mutual admiration never go unnoticed by fans.