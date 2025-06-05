World’s youngest self-made female billionaire is a 30-year-old college dropout, beat Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna

For years, pop icon Taylor Swift has been the world's youngest self-made female billionaire. She reached the billionaire mark in 2023 at the age of 33and has held the record since then. But now, she has been unseated, and not by someone from the entertainment world. The new record-holder is a 30-year-old college dropout known as much for her self-confessed workaholism as for her hard-partying lifestyle. (Also read: World's richest influencer is a billionaire; donates all earnings, still richer than Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Shah Rukh) Singer Taylor Swift is no longer the world's youngest female self-made billionaire. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The world's youngest self-made billionaire

AI founder Lucy Guo has become the world's youngest self-made female billionaire at the age of 30. Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, released on Wednesday, puts Lucy with a net worth of $1.3 billion. This happened after ScaleAI, the firm she co-founded with Alexandr Wang at the age of 21, has been valued at $25 billion in a new deal.

According to the New York Post, Lucy is the daughter of Chinese immigrants and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she quickly picked up coding in middle school. She dropped out of Carnegie Mellon University as she clinched a $100,000 entrepreneurial scholarship bankrolled by billionaire investor Peter Thiel. She was fired from ScaleAI after disagreements with her co-founder, but has kept her 5% stake in the company, which has now made her a billionaire.

Lucy Guo has a net worth of $1. billion, according to Forbes.

Other young female billionaires

Taylor Swift is one of the youngest female billionaires in the world. According to Forbes, the 35-year-old has a net worth of $1.6 billion as of June 2025. Barbadian musician Rihanna, 37, is also a billionaire with a net worth of $1 billion.

Kylie Jenner's billionaire status was revoked by Forbes. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Selena Gomez was reported to be a billionaire in September 2024. This would have made her the youngest self-made female billionaire at 32. But Forbes later revised her net worth to $700 million. Earlier, Forbes had called Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire when she reported breached the $1-billion mark in 2020 at the age of 2020. But like Selena, her billionaire status was revoked, too, given the financial irregularities with her businesses. Kylie has a reported net worth of $700 million now.