Taylor Swift ‘comes first’ for Travis Kelce as she makes him 'a better man’: Report

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has sparked more than just romance—it is reportedly helping the NFL star become a "better man." A source for Life & Style, the bond between the two has had a positive impact on Kelce, encouraging him to grow and evolve in ways that are only making him shine brighter both personally and professionally. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, confirmed in September 2023, is positively impacting him personally and professionally. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taylor Swift ‘comes first’ for Travis Kelce

The source shared with the media outlet, “Travis has had girlfriends before, but none that he tried to impress the way he has with Taylor,” adding that the tight-end player has changed for the better since he started dating the pop singer in the summer of 2023. The insider continued, “Taylor comes first in his life. This is a big deal for Travis.”

Regardless of being the centre of public attention, the two have managed to keep certain details about their relationship private. However, Kelce recently opened up about his romance with Swift as he revealed that he listens to the singer’s music whenever he is not feeling good.

During the Wednesday, February 26, episode of his New Heights podcast, he said, “The only way to find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood — yes.” He added, “I just listen to Taylor’s songs. She has something for everything,” with Jason Kelce adding, “No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music.”

While Swift and Kelce have not publicly discussed their plans for the future, an additional insider told Life & Style in January that the Lover singer “is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life” following the end of her Eras Tour. The source added that the two have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Travis and Taylor’s supportive relationship

Swift and Kelce, both 35, first confirmed their romance in September 2023 when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs, actively supporting each other at their respective events. Swift has attended several of the football player’s games, including both the 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls, while Kelce flew across the globe to stand by the singer during her Eras tour, which wrapped up in December 2024.