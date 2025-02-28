Tennis star recalls ‘drinking all day’ with Taylor Swift, says singer has his ‘ultimate respect’

Tennis pro Frances Tiafoe is opening up on his meeting with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game. In a Tennis TV interview shared on Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old gushed over the Cruel Summer hitmaker, saying she has his “ultimate respect.” (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (AFP)

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe recalls interaction with Taylor Swift

During the interview, Tiafoe recalled enjoying drinks with Swift last November at the Arrowhead Stadium, where she was cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “We go into this suite, and the first person we see in this suite is Taylor,” the world’s No. 18-ranked tennis star said of the game he attended with his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

“I'm like, 'Try to act like you've been here before,'” Tiafoe quipped before reflecting on his interaction with the 35-year-old pop icon. “We were drinking all day together. She was so cool,” he said, adding that Swift is “one of the most humble people for who she is.”

Tiafoe went on reveal that the Blank Space hitmaker was “super down to earth.” While he admitted to not being a big fan of her music, he shared that he hopes “we can do that again.” “It’s crazy because, you know like, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but like, I appreciate greatness so much,” he said.

“Seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect,” the athlete confessed, adding that Swift left him impressed with her deep knowledge about his sport, tennis. Tiafoe also shared that the popstar told him she wanted to see him play in last year’s US Open final. “And she was like, ‘Trav loves you,’” he added.