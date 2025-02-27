Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in the US after 'really nice time reconnecting' on private getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have returned to the US after a romantic and private getaway overseas. A source told Page Six that the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed some quality time together during their international vacation, savouring moments of solitude before heading back to the States. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a private getaway overseas, reconnecting after a busy year and returning to the US for a low-key date night. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Swift and Kelce are back in the States after private holiday

While the location of their private getaway is yet to be disclosed, the insider told the media, “Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year.” The source continued, “Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so. They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.”

The pop singer and her boyfriend headed out for a vacation soon after the Kansas City Chiefs failed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl 2025. Since the end of football season and Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour in December, the couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, have been making the most of their time together. With their busy schedules behind them, the couple have been relishing private moments, focusing on each other during their recent getaway.

Swift ‘know how hard’ the Super Bowl was on Kelce

Earlier this month, an insider told Page Six that the Lover singer “know how hard” teh tight end player “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.” The source added, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

It was also previously reported that the singer was “definitely looking forward to some downtime” and boyfriend Kelce “has encouraged her to do so.” The source also shared, “Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she’s burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.”