Princess Eugenie pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Michelle Trachtenberg with emotional post

Princess Eugenie is honouring her longtime friend, Michelle Trachtenberg, who was found dead at her home in New York City on Wednesday. Taking to social media on Thursday, the royal family member penned an emotional note to the Gossip Girl star following her tragic death at 39. Princess Eugenie pays emotional tribute to her longtime friend Michelle Trachtenberg(Instagram/ Princess Eugenie)

Princess Eugenie pays emotional tribute to ‘special friend’ Michelle Trachtenberg

“Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny,” Princess Eugenie wrote on her Instagram Story, which featured a black and white photo of herself with Trachtenberg.

ALSO READ: Karoline Leavitt brutally slams reporter for comparing Trump to Putin, ‘Gone are the days…’

In her heartfelt note, the princess recalled how the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress used to order food with “precision.” “My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted,” Princess Eugenie wrote.

“I’m thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many,” the British royal added before concluding the message with two red heart emojis. In the throwback photo accompanying her statement, Princess Eugenie can be seen smiling while hugging Trachtenberg, who also flashed a big smile for the photo.

ALSO READ: Hochul demands $15 billion from Trump to fix subways if NYC congestion pricing is axed

Shortly before her body was discovered in her apartment by her mother, Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant. The 17 Again star's cause of death was ruled “undetermined” after her family denied an autopsy.

On Thursday, a representative for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York told Page Six, “Under public health law, families may object to autopsy based on religious belief, and provided there is no suspicion of criminality or compelling public health reason to proceed with autopsy, the medical examiner honors the objection.”