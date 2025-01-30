Princess Eugenie fears ‘causing instant trouble’ with this Meghan Markle move

Princess Eugenie has refrained from following Meghan Markle on Instagram following the Duchess’s return to the Meta platform. Princess Eugenie has chosen not to follow Meghan Markle on Instagram, amidst ongoing Royal Family tensions.(AFP/Reuters)

“The Royal Family wouldn’t touch them officially in that regard, but Eugenie is friendly with them and also has the Portugal connection,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained to GB News. “That could develop but more conventionally. I would be very surprised if Eugenie liked or was openly supportive.”

The Suits star made a surprise return on Instagram on New Year’s Day, sharing a video of herself joyfully running barefoot along a California beach and carving “2025” into the sand. Many believed it to be a teaser for her latest Netflix project, which she officially announced the following day on the platform.

“That would instantly cause comment that she was breaking from the rest of the Royal Family, who clearly are at rift, so no one will do that. They know it would cause instant trouble,” Fitzwilliams added.

Eugenie has maintained a strong relationship with Harry and Meghan

Eugenie even made an appearance in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, during her visit to California in 2022. Plus, Sussexes are rumoured to have acquired a holiday home in Portugal’s exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, located near the residence owned by Eugenie and her family.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have had ties to Portugal since 2022. Daily Mail reported that the couple helped Sussexes with the Portugal home purchase.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have resided in the United States since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. They currently live in California with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

“Will we see Archie and Lili meet with Eugenie and Jack’s children and so on? And how will that work out? We've yet to know,” Fitzwilliams speculated.

“The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close. They’ve seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there.”