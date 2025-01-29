Prince Harry wants a ‘hybrid’ relationship with Royals as Meghan Markle continues to ‘dominate’

Prince Harry reportedly seeks a fresh way to handle his connection with King Charles III and the Royal Family members while disagreements between them keep rising. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new PR team aims to enhance their brand as a family amid ongoing divorce rumours and public speculation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts the Duke is exploring a “hybrid” agreement that would preserve royal ties while allowing him to stay in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

The expert cited Harry is in “exile” by his own choice, but this separation has left him feeling isolated and nostalgic for his previous life in the United Kingdom. “Harry is in exile – he chose it. It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family. There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the Royal Family healing,” Fitzwilliams told Fox News.

“King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities.”

Prince Harry's struggles amid Meghan's dominance

Harry is in this situation is reportedly because of Meghan’s role in their relationship. “I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship. I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the Royal Family], especially as his military links meant so much to him,” Fitzwilliams noted.

“A self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family. It is said he was naïve and didn’t realize it would upset his family. . . . He didn’t realize that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News.

These speculations arise as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for a joint appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada next week. “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family,” an insider told Express.

Sussexes will debut their yearly appearances alongside one another at BC Place for the Invictus Games opening ceremony on February 8. Three Gate Strategies under Ashley Hansen, who previously served as Head of Communications, has steered the couple towards this staging coordinated public outings.