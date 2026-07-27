A Belarusian woman could inherit Epstein's $100,000,000 fortune. What we know

Dr Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian American dentist who was until recently working in New York's Brooklyn, was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein’s "girlfriend" and the last person he called before he died by suicide in 2019. Over time, Dr. Shuliak became a trusted manager in Epstein's world. She helped manage his property, staff, and more. (Photo Credit: @anthon7yandrews/X)

It has even come to light that the late financier and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, had financed her education, arranged a fake marriage for her US citizenship, and now she could inherit millions and a large 33-carat diamond ring.

While she benefited from his wealth, she has not been named as a victim or a co-conspirator.

Her dream to be a dentist and life in New York According to an NYT report, ever since she was a child, Karyna Shuliak wanted to be a dentist. She had completed four years of dental school in Minsk before moving to New York in 2010. She had moved from Belarus on a temporary student visa.

She met Epstein in March 2011 through another young woman. At first, their first encounters matched the pattern he used with other women. She initially pushed back, but she eventually accepted his help.

Epstein gave her Broadway tickets, helicopter rides, and expensive trips.

When Columbia University’s dental school rejected her, Epstein stepped in to help. He used his influence and promised money to the school to help her get accepted, the report stated.

Eventually, when things worked out there, Epstein paid her full tuition, and she graduated in 2015.

Even after Epstein's death, she continued. With help from his contacts, she completed an advanced program and got her New York dental license in late 2025.

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A green card marriage? By 2012, Dr Shuliak’s original visa had expired. To keep her in the US and to avoid her being deported, Epstein, in 2013, arranged for her to marry an American woman, one of his own assistants, in New York.

The report mentioned that Epstein believed a marriage in New York between two women might be the easiest way to get her a green card without raising any suspicion.

The marriage between the two women shared an apartment, a joint bank account, and even travelled internationally together.

She became a US citizen in May 2018 and they got divorced a year later. The former wife later claimed she was forced into the marriage.

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Managing Epstein's life Over time, Dr Shuliak became a trusted manager in Epstein's world. She helped manage his property, staff, and more.

Epstein gave her access to credit cards, sent almost $1 million to her over the years, and even sent money to her parents in Belarus.

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What can she inherit? Shortly before he died in August 2019, Epstein reportedly updated his will. He left Dr Shuliak a major portion of his multi-million dollar estate. The inheritance includes a diamond ring "in contemplation of marriage."

However, the report noted that it remains unclear how much she will actually inherit. The estate is worth between $120 million and $200 million after paying off legal claims and settlements to his victims. Still, Dr Shuliak could inherit as much as $100 million.