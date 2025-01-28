Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show signs of reversing their professional distance this way

Prince Harry will be accompanied by Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, which Canada will host in February. As part of her engagement planning with Harry, the Duchess chose to collaborate with Three Gate Strategies after they were appointed as the new official communication team. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new PR team aims to enhance their brand as a family amid ongoing divorce rumours and public speculation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Three Gate Strategies, led by the couple’s former Head of Communications, Ashley Hansen, has encouraged a strategic pivot towards joint public appearances. “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family,” a source close to the couple told Express.

Sussexes will make their first joint appearance of the year at the Invictus Games opening ceremony at BC Place in Vancouver on February 8. The opening event will feature American pop star Katy Perry, Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan, and celebrated Canadian artist Nelly Furtado. The nine-day event will conclude on February 16 with a closing ceremony at Rogers Arena.

ALSO READ| David Beckham sought ‘revenge’ against ex-pal Prince Harry over Meghan's infamous snub, claims scandalous book

Notably, the closing ceremony will be an “adult-only” event, offering officials and participants a chance to celebrate the culmination of the games in a more relaxed setting.

Meghan ‘sick and tired’ of hearing divorce rumours so they are now appearing together

The decision to focus on joint engagements follows reports that recent solo appearances by Harry and Meghan have received a lukewarm public response. Earlier, it was reported that the 43-year-old Duchess was reportedly “sick and tired” of hearing repeated Prince Harry divorce rumours.

“Meghan knows that the rumours always make their fans worry about a split, and she doesn’t like that sort of negativity being spread,” an insider told Ok! Magazine.

“Meghan was devastated when she saw all of these reports about a ‘post-divorce’ book coming out. She knows there’s no truth to them, and it’s just upsetting for her to constantly have this negativity around them.”

“She’s getting really sick and tired of all the split rumours. Everywhere she looks and reads, there is something about her and Harry breaking up,” the source added.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle reportedly ‘sick and tired’ hearing repeated Prince Harry divorce rumours

The Sussexes are organizing a fundraiser for victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. “It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the source told Express.

“The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older.”

Entrusting their PR strategy to Three Gate Strategies, “The Sussexes have decided to step back a little,” the source concluded.