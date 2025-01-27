David Beckham sought ‘revenge’ against ex-pal Prince Harry over Meghan's infamous snub, claims scandalous book

Former buddies Prince Harry and David Beckham’s speculated fallout has often been attributed to a timeline around the duke and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. Their 2018 ceremony saw the likes of Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and George Clooney put their best fashionable foot forward. Brit football legend David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham were there as well. David Beckham and Prince Harry were once inseparable. However, their equation changed months after the duke's royal wedding to Meghan Markle. (File)

Royal commentator Tom Bower again digs into scandalous claims as to what severed Harry and David’s long-standing relationship. Each time an infamously cited “snub” comes into the picture as the contentious answer to the puzzle. The book suggests that the Duchess of Sussex was the one who issued the “exclusion order,” ultimately leading to the alleged Sydney incident merely months after the Sussexes’ wedding. Bower insists that the supposedly unexpected “snub” even pushed Beckham to exact “revenge” against the duke who was once a member of his inner circle.

Meghan Markle behind Harry snubbing David Beckham

Bower’s “House of Beckham” claims that the infamous incident that negatively sealed the deal for the duo’s friendship came just five months after the lavish royal wedding at the 2018 Invictus Games. Despite their planned meeting, Prince Harry allegedly maintained his distance from Beckham.

The book reveals that Meghan Markle made that decision for the duke. The friends weren’t even allowed to click pictures together. “Photographs of the two together were forbidden. David Beckham was said to be puzzled as to why Harry wouldn't meet him. The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria,” Bower alleged in “House of Beckham,” per the Express US.

David Beckham's revenge: Now on Harry’s estranged brother Prince William’s team.

Years after Harry is believed to have snubbed Beckham, William invited the soccer icon to Boston for the Earthshot Prize during the 2022 World Cup. David kept his word, traversing thousands of miles to support the awards launch, which focused on solutions to the climate crisis. Pledging his loyalty to William was equivalent to “getting his revenge for the Sydney snub.”

Last week, the Mirror US recounted how Beckham described his uncontested commitment to the royal family, especially Prince William. “Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says 'I need you to do this' or 'be there', it's always a 'yes.’”

He added. “Over the years, I've done a lot with the Prince of Wales, and I've always been there whenever he's asked me to get involved with things.” Contrary to his revised faithfulness to William after dropping his support from Harry, David is also believed to have been a mutual link between the Duke of Sussex and James Corden.

David Beckham once acted as a mediator between pals Prince Harry and James Corden

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail asserted that four years before Harry met Meghan, his A-list friends' circle came together at the Arts Club in Mayfair, London. The evening began without the late-night host, who was at the time participating in the West End Show One Man, Two Guvnors. Once Corden got off the stage, he joined his friends for the drinking party.

His stone-cold soberness contrasted with Harry’s “tipsy” visage and the latter eventually hit the former’s nerve, cracking a joke that didn’t sit well with Corden. Beckham, a mutual link between the other two, jumped in to extinguish the heated exchange. The resolution resulted in Harry and Corden getting closer than ever. However, Beckham and the duke couldn’t be further apart considering how the friendship has only soured over the years.