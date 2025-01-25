David Beckham continues to ‘hold a grudge’ against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

There have reportedly been ongoing tensions between Victoria and David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An insider shared with InTouch, that Victoria is “much more forgiving than people realize,” and although she was hurt by the accusations, she’s “mellowed out” about it. This shift in her perspective is partly due to Meghan “reaching out to mend things” and “genuinely wanting to heal any lingering issues,” according to the source. However, the former footballer is not ready to let go of the drama yet. Victoria Beckham seeks to mend ties with Meghan Markle, but David Beckham and their sons hold a grudge against the Sussexes.(File)

Beckham ‘still holds a grudge’ against Markle and Prince Harry

Unfortunately, repairing the relationship won’t be simple. While Victoria is open to reconciliation, the insider revealed, “David and her boys are still holding a major grudge.” They explained, “They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance. They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

The rumoured tension between the couples dates back to 2018 when Markle reportedly accused Victoria of leaking information about her and Prince Harry to the press. At the time, rumours spread that Prince Harry believed Victoria had shared a story claiming she gave the Duchess of Sussex beauty tips. This incident sparked a rift, with Beckham, who had once been close with Prince Harry, allegedly cutting off communication with him since then.

Beckham feels ‘disloyal’ towards Prince William

Beckham is also friendly with Prince William and Kate Middleton who also have an ongoing despite with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The football star feels it would be “disloyal” to Willam and Kate to bring Harry and Markle back into their lives. The source also explained that Beckham “sided with” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “completely.”

The insider added, “If William and Harry mend fences then David would be more open to it, but as of now he’s dead set against it, which does put Victoria in an awkward position because she’s not going to go against her husband’s wishes, even if she is ready to let bygones be bygones, David is clearly not and she has to respect that.”