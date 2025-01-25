Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

David Beckham continues to ‘hold a grudge’ against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 25, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Tensions linger between David Beckham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but Victoria is open to reconciliation.

There have reportedly been ongoing tensions between Victoria and David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An insider shared with InTouch, that Victoria is “much more forgiving than people realize,” and although she was hurt by the accusations, she’s “mellowed out” about it. This shift in her perspective is partly due to Meghan “reaching out to mend things” and “genuinely wanting to heal any lingering issues,” according to the source. However, the former footballer is not ready to let go of the drama yet.

Victoria Beckham seeks to mend ties with Meghan Markle, but David Beckham and their sons hold a grudge against the Sussexes.(File)
Victoria Beckham seeks to mend ties with Meghan Markle, but David Beckham and their sons hold a grudge against the Sussexes.(File)

Also Read: Ex-Super Bowl champ and college football legend Calvin Jones passes away at 54; suspected cause of death is…

Beckham ‘still holds a grudge’ against Markle and Prince Harry

Unfortunately, repairing the relationship won’t be simple. While Victoria is open to reconciliation, the insider revealed, “David and her boys are still holding a major grudge.” They explained, “They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance. They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

The rumoured tension between the couples dates back to 2018 when Markle reportedly accused Victoria of leaking information about her and Prince Harry to the press. At the time, rumours spread that Prince Harry believed Victoria had shared a story claiming she gave the Duchess of Sussex beauty tips. This incident sparked a rift, with Beckham, who had once been close with Prince Harry, allegedly cutting off communication with him since then.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax met with another e-bike crash after six months

Beckham feels ‘disloyal’ towards Prince William

Beckham is also friendly with Prince William and Kate Middleton who also have an ongoing despite with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The football star feels it would be “disloyal” to Willam and Kate to bring Harry and Markle back into their lives. The source also explained that Beckham “sided with” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “completely.”

The insider added, “If William and Harry mend fences then David would be more open to it, but as of now he’s dead set against it, which does put Victoria in an awkward position because she’s not going to go against her husband’s wishes, even if she is ready to let bygones be bygones, David is clearly not and she has to respect that.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On