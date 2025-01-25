Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax met with another e-bike crash after six months

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 21-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has crashed his e-bike with a car after riding hands-free just six months after a similar accident sent him to the ICU with a head injury. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, crashed his e-bike in Hollywood after riding hands-free.(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

Pax was riding his purple-and-black electric bike through Hollywood during Friday morning before he struck a white hatchback. Pax was wearing a motorcycle helmet and dressed in a mauve hoodie, dark slacks, and white sneakers as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

Pax has frequently been seen riding his $3,000 Talaria Sting R MX4 e-bike around Los Angeles, often without wearing a helmet, although California law mandates helmet use for riders under 18.

‘Hands-Free’ riding blamed for Pax’s e-bike crash

Following the crash, the e-bike sustained damage, with one of the wheels unable to roll straight. Pax was seen inspecting the damage and struggling to move the bike.

After the accident Pax seemed uninjured and did not show signs of pain during his post-accident movements. He spoke with the car’s male driver and female passenger before exchanging phone numbers and parting ways. Witnesses also noted that Pax had been riding hands-free before the crash, even resting his gloved hands in his lap.

Pax’s earlier July e-bike crash was far more serious, leaving him with cuts on his face and requiring an arm cast. The accident, which occurred on July 29 in Los Angeles, caused Pax to suffer “complex trauma.” TMZ reported that Angelina Jolie remained by his side at the hospital after the incident.

A source revealed that witnesses initially thought Pax had died when he lay motionless on the ground. He regained consciousness when paramedics arrived. At the time, he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Just two months earlier the July crash, he totalled his Tesla after driving into a box truck near RED Studios in Hollywood. While he escaped injury and officers confirmed he wasn’t under the influence.

“His friends are concerned about him,” a source told TMZ. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried … Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him.”