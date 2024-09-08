Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, crashed his Tesla before bike accident, leading to ICU stay: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax reportedly had another accident before his e-bike crash. It was a car accident which occurred two months before the bike crash and involved Pax. The 20-year-old crashed his Tesla into a truck parked outside the RED Studios Hollywood on May 19, 2024, as reported by TMZ on Saturday. This accident followed by the e-bike crash landed him in ICU. Pax Jolie-Pitt was involved in a car accident in May before his e-bike crash in July.(AP)

Pax’s car crash prior to e-bike accident

The security footage of the car crash showed the collision of the black car with the truck sometime around late at night. Pax escaped any injuries from the accident and the police with just a warning. No police report was made of the accident and he did not hit anyone apart from the truck itself, as reported by TMZ. The officers ensured that Pax was not driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

However, the reason for why the accident occurred has not been disclosed. As per the media outlet’s report, Pax was informed about the accident by an exec at RED Studios and was soon after picked up by an unidentified person.

Within less than three months, he was admitted to the ICU after sustaining a head injury in his e-bike accident where he was not wearing his helmet. A source revealed to Page Six at the time that Pax had a “long road of recovery.” They added, “He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

Pitt and Jolie’s concern

Both of Pax’s parents were concerned about his well-being after his e-bike accident. The sources revealed to the media outlet that Pax and Jolie were “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care.” A source previously also informed that while Pitt is estranged from the kids, he “still cares a lot about Pax.” The media outlet also reported that Pax’s friends were very “worried” about him as the former was being “reckless” and had been in “multiple” e-bike accidents.