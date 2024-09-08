Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy NYC date night after Chiefs’ season opener win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in an upbeat mood for their date in New York City after the latter’s season opener win. The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens a day before their date night in NYC. The couple was spotted heading for dinner at Brooklyn pizza hotspot, Lucali on Friday, September 6. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy date night in New York City. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images, David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez says ‘I’m a bad picker’ in flirty chat with Bobby Cannavale amid Ben Affleck divorce: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC date night

Taylor and Kelce were spotted holding hands as they walked in and out of the restaurant, as reported by various videos posted by their fan sites on social media. A source revealed to People, “They were sitting in the main room with everyone. Travis was super nice and thanking everyone around him. Taylor looked stunning, and they seemed very happy together.”

Taylor wore an oversized black blazer over a sheer top and a pair of black shorts. She completed her look with matching black knee-high boots. Kelce donned a casual sweater vest with striped pants and a cap for their date night. The pair were also spotted holding hands as they left the Arrowhead Stadium after the opener game which the Chiefs won 27-20 as the couple headed towards the afterparty the night before to celebrate the team’s win.

A source informed the media outlet, “Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had. Travis and Taylor both let loose.”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods officially reunite in TikTok video after the cheating scandal: Watch video

Taylor at Kelce’s game

The Lover singer attended the NFL season opener game to support beau Kelce. The singer is currently on a break from her international tour and will resume the Eras Tour next month in mid-October. She also met Kelce’s parents Ed and Donna during the game. Kelce also supported the artist during her tour including a surprise performance in June at the Wembley Stadium.

Taylor and Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 and later confirmed it in October of the same year when they walked out holding hands at Saturday Night Live afterparty. Since then Taylor has been spotted at several of Kelce’s games including the Super Bowl in February 2024.