Jennifer Lopez says ‘I’m a bad picker’ in flirty chat with Bobby Cannavale amid Ben Affleck divorce: Watch

Jennifer Lopez had a candid moment of self-reflection during a playful exchange with her Unstoppable co-star Bobby Cannavale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. After setting the red carpet ablaze with her daring skin-baring metallic dress, the Atlas star was overheard admitting, "I’m a bad picker," while laughing off the comment in a lighthearted chat captured on video by the Hollywood Reporter. This comes amid her divorce drama with Ben Affleck whom she married 2 years back. At TIFF, Jennifer Lopez candidly shared her struggles with choosing partners, humorously stating, 'I’m a bad picker,' amidst her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez calls herself a ‘bad picker’

Jennifer Lopez made a highly anticipated appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote her upcoming sports biopic, Unstoppable. The film, co-produced by her husband Ben Affleck and his business partner Matt Damon, received a standing ovation during the premiere. Although Affleck was noticeably absent, Lopez seemed to reference her ‘troubled’ relationship with Affleck with her co-stars.

Also read: Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival midway after learning her mom passed away: ‘I have to go…

In a TikTok video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez can be seen repeating the phrase “I’m a bad picker” multiple times to co-star Bobby Cannavale, who initially had trouble hearing her. Laughing off the candid admission, she concluded with a joke, “It is what it is.”

Jennifer Lopez’s troubled dating history

Jennifer Lopez’s recent confession of being a "bad picker" has everyone raising an eyebrow and taking a closer look at her dating track record. It seems she's been on a quest for the perfect match, but her relationships often end up in a bit of a "pickle."

Lopez got married four times—to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony (the father of her children), and, most recently, Ben Affleck. She rekindled her romance with Affleck after the duo ended their early 2000s romance and broke off their engagement. However, her love story with Affleck, which seemed to be a blockbuster hit with their 2022 wedding, ended abruptly this August, just two years later.

Also read: YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's dramatic 250 pound weight loss in just 7 months leaves internet baffled

JLo had a long chat with Matt Damon

At the premiere of Unstoppable, the Jenny From the Block singer was spotted posing for a group photo with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s close friend and business partner, along with other co-stars. According to reports, Lopez and Damon had a "long, deep conversation" during the TIFF afterparty.

An eyewitness told People that they all hung out at the movie premiere and then had a really long chat at the afterparty at The Ritz-Carlton’s EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace. Although Affleck co-produced the film with Damon under their production company, Artists Equity, he avoided any awkward run-ins with JLo on the red carpet and thus skipped the premiere.