YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's dramatic 250 pound weight loss in just 7 months leaves internet baffled

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado, known for his over-the-top mukbang videos, has stunned his audience with a dramatic weight loss of 250 pounds achieved in just seven months. On September 7, the popular social media star uploaded a lengthy video detailing his transformation, leaving the internet scratching its head. YouTuber Nikocado Avocado reveals a stunning 250-pound weight loss in seven months(Pic- Twitter)

The video captioned ‘2 Steps Ahead,’ quickly became a viral sensation, with many speculating whether Ozempic was responsible for the change.

Nikocado Avocado calls out critics after weight loss

In a 25-minute video, Nicholas Perry well known as Nikocado Avocado, the controversial YouTuber, lashed out at his critics, accusing them of being "ants" who blindly consume any information they're fed. He claimed to be the villain of his own story, a role he's willingly adopted to keep his audience engaged. "You will continue to consume these stories about me," he warned, “year after year, for as long as I tell the internet that I am the villain.”

“Stories that permeate and linger, and infect the minds of the ants. Influence the ants. Brainwash the ants. You are the ants,” he said.

Nikocado Avocado shares weight loss journey

Nikocado Avocado, the Ukrainian-born American YouTuber, has shared his inspiring weight loss journey. This isn’t his first attempt at shedding weight, but in 2023, he made a massive shift in his content, focusing on healthy dieting instead of food-binging. At the time he revealed losing 89 pounds. As Nicholas has shared in interviews, his journey has been challenging, with setbacks related to both mental and physical health.

In a recent video detailing his journey, he revealed a remarkable 250-pound weight loss, reflecting on how his perception has changed: “Just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick. Today, I’ve lost 250 pounds and proven them wrong.”

“People are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet, and yet I've still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone!" This led many to speculate that while the world was thinking he was on a hiatus, the YouTuber was actually working on his health.

“The YouTuber Nikocado avocado took a 7 month hiatus for his weight lost journey and I’m gagging so bad omg,” a person commented on X. “Nikocado Avocado been self aware the entire time, don’t be fooled,” wrote another. “Nikocado Avocado totally tricked everyone on the internet by raking in thousands, if not millions, from pre-recorder content?! all while focusing on his health and weight loss journey,” a third questioned.

Nikocado Avocado weight loss sparks Ozempic claims

Following the viral video and photos of Nikocado Avocado's dramatic weight loss, some online users accused the YouTuber of relying on controversial weight loss medication, such as Ozempic. Kick streamer Ac7ionMan also made similar allegations against Avocado. "Telling your Ozempic is changing people's lives. This guy was going to die young. Now he lives from taking a shot/pill," Ac7ionMan wrote.

“ozempic is shocking actually omg.. Gagged,” another chimed in. “I pray he doesn’t have ozempdick,” a third chimed in with concern. “Ozempic deadass a top 5 human invention.”

Avocado's dramatic weight loss didn't happen overnight. As he's shared in previous videos, his journey has been marked by challenges. Diagnosed with ADD and OCD in his pre-teen years, he struggled with obesity due to his mukbangs and extreme eating habits. When fans started pointing out he knew he had to adopt a healthy lifestyle or there was no going back.