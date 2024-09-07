DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev erases Nikki Garcia’s name from Instagram as she ‘seeks’ divorce lawyer after arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, the former Dancing With the Stars pro, seems to be making a big statement with a major change to his Instagram bio following his recent domestic violence arrest. Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges in Napa Valley, California, just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary (Theartemc/Instagram)

In a move that has sparked speculation about the state of his current relationship with wife, Nikki Garcia, Chigvintsev has removed all references to the WWE star from his bio. As reports suggest that Garcia is seeking a divorce lawyer, the couple’s relationship appears to be on the brink.

Artem Chigvintsev drops Nikki Garcia’s name from Insta bio

The 42-year-old DWTS star once proudly flaunted a link to Nikki Garcia's social media in his Instagram bio, accompanied by a bride and diamond ring emoji, symbolising his happy married life. However, the link is now gone, and his bio now simply reads: “Father to Matteo, DWTS Pro Dancer, Emmy Nominated Choreographer, DWTS Mirror Ball Winner, SCD Mirror Ball Winner.”

Also read: Don Lemon makes urgent plea to Taylor Swift before elections; wants her to quickly endorse…

On August 29, Chigvintsev was briefly detained in Napa Valley, California, on a felony charge, according to TMZ. He was released soon after, with bail set at $25,000. The shocking incident unfolded just days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The authorities refrained from confirming anything about the victim.

Friends of the couple told TMZ that their relationship had been “volatile,” admitting they were “shocked but not shocked” by Chigvintsev’s arrest

Nikki Garcia looking for a ‘divorce lawyer’

According to PageSix, Nikki "Bella" Garcia is reportedly moving forward with plans to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev following last week's incident. She has allegedly been searching for divorce lawyers, making several calls to attorneys since Friday, right after her husband was charged with “felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant,” as reported by TMZ.

On September 1, the former WWE champion hinted her marriage might be over when she was seen without her wedding ring while boarding a private jet with her son, Matteo. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a family spokesperson mentioned. Chigvintsev and Garcia haven't formally said anything about what happened on August 29 yet.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez slays racy skin-baring dress at TIFF 2024 as Ben Affleck avoids any ‘awkward run-ins’

According to a 911 dispatch tape, Chigvintsev initially called for medical attention. He claimed that Garcia had thrown shoes at him during a heated confrontation. However, minutes later, he attempted to cancel the 911 request, stating that medical assistance was no longer needed.