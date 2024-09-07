Jennifer Lopez stuns in racy skin-baring dress at TIFF 2024 as Ben Affleck avoids any ‘awkward run-ins’

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in a stunning, skin-baring metallic dress. The Unstoppable star made a breathtaking comeback at her favourite spot—the red carpet—sans Ben Affleck, who accompanied her to numerous events in the past when they got married. While Affleck produced the movie alongside Matt Damon, his decision to skip this premiere has made it clear that the couple wants to avoid any awkward run-ins during their divorce proceedings. Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Unstoppable" at the Roy Thomson Hall, during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Jennifer Lopez's metallic masterpiece takes TIFF 2024 by storm

The pop star stole the spotlight as she arrived at the premiere of her upcoming sports biopic, dazzling in a Tamara Ralph dress. The 55-year-old flaunted her curves in a disco-inspired outfit with high slits and oversized black bows, becoming the talk of the carpet with all eyes on her as she owned the look of the night. The outfit, with its sultry side reveal, added an extra layer of intrigue and confidence to her show-stopping look.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of "Unstoppable" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

To complement her stunning dress, Lopez carried a matching metallic Judith Leiber clutch and wore platform Dolce & Gabbana heels. She left her blonde hair open in a sleek, straight middle part and sealed the look with Hassanzadeh diamond studs and jewellery for the night as she walked solo.

Where is Ben Affleck?

As previously speculated, the Accountant 2 star opted to stay out of the public eye, despite his involvement in the project. Page Six reported that Affleck was seen enjoying a leisurely day in Los Angeles on Friday. He seemed surprisingly cheerful as he headed to his office with a friend.

While Affleck skipped the event, his close friend and co-producer Matt Damon attended the Toronto premiere with his wife, Luciana Barroso. Lopez and Damon even posed for a few group pictures as they promoted their film. However, there is no confirmation regarding whether they interacted during the festival.

More about Unstoppable?

The sports biopic, based on the true story of Anthony Robles, stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role, with Jennifer Lopez portraying his mother, Judy. Lopez also co-produced the film with Ben Affleck, through their joint production company, Artists Equity, which Affleck runs with Matt Damon. Directed by William Goldenberg the film makes its debut at TIFF.