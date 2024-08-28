Angelina Jolie to be honoured with Tribute Award at Toronto International Film Festival

Angelina will be receiving the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at the upcoming film festival, reports Variety.

All about the special honour

The Oscar-winning actor will be honoured on September 8 at the TIFF fundraiser. The honour, presented by Anne-Marie Canning, recognises efforts in cinema and social work. Previous award winners include Pedro Almodóvar, Mira Nair and Alanis Obomsawin.

Angelina will be recognised alongside Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol and Camille, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh and Zhao Tao, with Sandra Oh serving as the inaugural Honorary Chair of the fundraising gala.

“Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF.

“We’re honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. This award recognises her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with,” Cameron added.

More about the gala

In addition to this, her latest film, Without Blood, will also have its world premiere at the film festival.

Written, directed and produced by Angelina, Without Blood is a war drama based on the Alessandro Baricco novel of the same name. It narrates the story of a girl’s quest for revenge and healing during a time of conflict. It stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir in lead roles.

Her outing at the fest will mark her return to TIFF following the success of her features, First They Killed My Father, which she wrote and directed; and The Breadwinner, which she executive produced. Both films were TIFF selections in 2017.