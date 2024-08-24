'Nonsense' family rift: Angelina Jolie's dad gives 3-word message to Brad Pitt after Pax's e-bike accident

Angelina Jolie's 85-year-old father Jon Voight, who is an Oscar-winning actor in his own right, recently spoke out about her and Brad Pitt's divorce drama consuming their children's life. Cast member Jon Voight attends a premiere for the film "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2024. (REUTERS)

While he had quite a lot to say about it, his advice's crux was summed up in his firm three-word suggestion to the F1 actor: “End this nonsense.” Jolie's dad has evidently had enough of it all. As blunt as his words may seem, he presumably did it all in good faith, with their children in mind.

Entangled in a contentious, almost eight-year-long legal battle over their $164 French winery, the divorced couple were recently plagued by a new heart-rending news in the family. Their 21-year-old son Pax suffered head injuries after a helmetless accident while riding his e-bike in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie's father wants her and Brad Pitt to “make peace” for the children's sake

Possibly with the memory of his grandson's near-fatal crash still fresh in mind, Voight told Fox News Digital, “I wish they'd find a way to make peace.” Despite being on the different sides of the conversations, Jolie's father and Brad both share one thing in common – they don't talk to the kids as much as they'd like. Voight isn't exactly on speakimg terms with Jolie either as they father-daughter duo are said to have shared a turbulent relationship over the years.

Also read | Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck not getting back together: She's still very much dating John Miller | Report

Positive about the much-need resolution in the Jolie-Pitt clan, the Reagan star said, “You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense.”

Brad, 60, and Angelina, 49, tied the knot in 2014 but ultimately went their separate ways in 2016 after Jolie accused him of physical abuse. Since then, their messy divorce has only gotten messier, with more and more clauses for a deepening rift being added to the debate. In addition to their seemingly never-ending fight over the French estate Chateau Miraval, the ex-couple is also still very much fighting over custody of their children. The connections have only worsened since multiple kids decided to drop their father's surname from their names.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy divorce

No matter the issue, all of Jolie and Pitt's problems seem to date back to the highly publicised 2016 incident, per which the Moneyball star allegedly got violent with his then-wife and children during a private jet journey.

According to an April report by USA Today, "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," says an extract of a court filing by Jolie's lawyers.

Also read | Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds leaving Hollywood, ‘going suburban’ amid It Ends With Us controversy? Rumours swirl again

Page Six added to the account, saying that per 2016 records the Fight Club actor had been allegedly drinking. He took to the restroom and “grabbed her by the head shaking her” amid an argument about their children.

In 2017, Pitt seemingly addressed the issue in a GQ Style interview, saying that his alcohol problem had contributed to his marriage's death.

As a distant response to Voight's recent message, an insider told People Magazine in July, “All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go.” Further addressing how unrelenting the pair that first started dating in 2005 is, the source added, “You'd think they would be over it and just settle.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children, Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16).

Contrary to other reports, a friend of Pitt's told the New York Post in April that allegations against the actor were “misleading, inaccurate, and/or irrelevant information” being tied in “as a distraction.”