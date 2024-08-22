Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds leaving Hollywood, ‘going suburban’ amid It Ends With Us controversy? Rumours swirl again

The rumour mill is back in action, and one can't help but question the timing of this alleged development in Hollywood. TOPSHOT - Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (AFP)

Social media is once again up in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' business amid the swelling It Ends With Us drama that crowned the Gossip Girl a “Mean Girl.” While enraged fans are busy lashing out at Lively for giving her latest film (about domestic violence) a major makeover, making the promotions look like a Barbie scenario instead, a new rumour monster is taking shape in the background.

Is the famous couple, currently dominating box office charts, planning to flee Hollywood? According to multiple sources' accounts plastered on gossip channel DeuxMoi's Instagram Stories this week, possibly yes.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fleeing Hollywood till all drama blows over? New rumours explored

The “curators of pop culture” on the social media platform recently started a “start a rumour” chain on their stories to scoop up dirt from insiders. “Let's dispel some-what are you guys talking about this week?" DeuxMoi posted the chat sticker on their Instagram Stories, to which a person asked them to check their DM because they had a “weird one" up their sleeve.

The source slammed Lively and Reynolds' supposed plans to leave the Los Angeles neighbourhood and alleged the couple was shifting to Charlotte, North Carolina. While there's no way of confirming if these claims are mere rumours at this point, they definitely add to the expanding conversation around Blake Lively, who is stuck in a pickle due to her purported feud with actor/director Justin Baldoni.

Also read | John Legend's Prince tribute at DNC blasted as an ‘insult’ to late icon's legacy; guitarist steals the show instead

DeuxMoi also considered the idea, saying, “Could also just be a rumour because of all the craziness going on right now.” The page admin also weighed the possibility of them moving away from Hollywood, saying, “For a new movie one of them is filming.” However, as more receipts poured into their text chain, they shared the screenshot of their virtual chat with this source claiming to be from Charlotte.

“There's gossip that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are buying a house there and sending their kids to this rly wealthy private school… Its giving Taylor and Travis in Kansas City." the source wrote in their texts addressed to DeuxMoi.

The person continued, “They're going suburban… wondering if you've heard anything ab that.” The admin also ultimately admitted to having heard about the rumour.

Contextualising the Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds rumour with the It Ends With Us backlash

While real estate headlines related to celebrities pop up on the daily, this Blake and Ryan story is especially catching quite the attention, with the Gossip Girl at the centre of the heaviest criticism she's ever been subjected to. With more and more sources speaking up on the issue, the once beloved couple has also been accused of establishing power politics on the It Ends With Us set, cornering Justin Baldoni and supposedly bullying him to get their way with the film's creative process.

On the contrary, some sources have sided with Blake, claiming that Baldoni harboured a difficult-to-work environment on set, which especially targetted Blake. A report even went as far as accusing the It Ends With Us director of fat-shaming Lively, asking around about her weight following her most recent pregnancy.

Also read | Brad Pitt embarks on motorcycle tour in Iceland weeks after son Pax's e-bike accident

Nevertheless, a different source countered that take, saying that Justin was only curious about the same because he has a history of back problems, and with that, he was supposed to lift Blake in a scene. The person backing Baldoni told TMZ that he merely asked for her weight as he wanted to train accordingly to avoid any further injuries on set.

On August 18, a DailyMail.com report revealed that an It Ends With Us insider bashed Baldoni as a “woke and performative feminist.” However, the person treated Blake to even more severe rants, calling her “just so effortlessly rude," which made “everyone… a little bit afraid of” her on the film set.

Dragging her as “so extraordinarily opinionated,” the source said that her “really strong feelings about things” resulted in a lot of stress during filming.

Blake and Ryan recently also took flak as the old news of them planning their wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina resurfaced again amid the It Ends With Us drama and went viral. The situation has only blown out of control since early August, with more and more pieces of evidence of the actress seemingly displaying her “rude” mannerisms in old interviews.

Suppose the news of the Hollywood couple moving to North Carolina holds any sound foundation. In that case, one can't help but consider how they're pulling off this alleged shift until all the drama blows over and things return to their old sense of normal again.