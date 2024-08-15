Blake Lively telling people Justin Baldoni fat-shamed, kissed her for too long while filming It Ends With Us: Report

Justin Baldoni, who recently reportedly hired Johnny Depp's crisis PR manager, may now have an idea what he's fighting against. A TMZ report claims his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively has been privately levelling harassment allegations against the actor-filmmaker. (Also Read: Blake Lively breaks silence after facing backlash for It Ends With Us publicity) Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have multiple intimate scenes in It Ends With Us

Blake's allegations

The report states that Blake has been telling people that Justin allegedly fat-shamed her. The context was that he had to lift Blake in a scene, but since he's had lasting back issues, he enquired with the on-set trainer how much she weighed so that he could prepare accordingly. “We're told this comment really bothered Blake, who gave birth to her and husband, Ryan Reynolds' 4th child in February 2023,” claims the report.

Another incident from the set that bothered Blake was an intimate scene in which Blake “felt he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss.” The report also claimed that their co-stars and crew have agreed that the two aren't on the same page anymore, but some of them also lent support to Justin, who is being painted as the problem. There's also a narrative that this is just a gimmick to keep the film in news.

About It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom's (Blake) journey from a traumatic childhood to pursuing her dreams. Along the way, she encounters neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin) and reconnects with her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), leading to emotional complexities reminiscent of her parents' relationship. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

The film released this past Friday and opened to an unexpected $50 million at the North America box office. It ranked at the #2 spot, right behind Ryan's buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which released a fornight before that. Blake's movie, however, is made on a modest budget of $25 million, and is thus likely to score a high ROI for the makers. Interstingly, Blake also had a voice cameo in her husband's movie as Lady Deadpool.