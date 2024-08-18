On-set drama: It Ends With Us insider rips ‘effortlessly rude’ Blake Lively, ‘performative feminist’ Justin Baldoni

The It Ends With Us cast drama is only furthering an uncomfortable silence between the lead faces of the film, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While they remain mum on the rumoured on-set issues that possibly led to the main cast distancing itself from the director since the New York premiere on August 6, insiders and anonymous sources close to the stars have spoken out on their behalf on countless occasions, fanning the fire more than before. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a scene from It Ends With Us(Photo: IMDb)

In the latest tale of an insider scooping dirt from behind the scenes, a source has brutally ripped both Lively and Baldoni for separate issues.

What the It Ends With Us insider said about Blake Lively

A person told DailyMail.com that while Lively, lead actor and an executive producer for It Ends With Us, had “everyone” ticked off on the film set with her “effortlessly rude” mannerisms, Baldoni pushed his “woke and performative feminist” agenda.

The insider also claimed that “everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake.” The 36-year-old actress “wasn't mean – she was just so effortlessly rude,” they added.

Confiding in the outlet about the alleged beef, they remarked, there “wasn't outward feuding or fighting,” but as Lively was “so extraordinarily opinionated” and “had really strong feelings about things” it resulted in a lot of stress on the set.

Digging deeper into the alleged sentiment, the insider said there was a “palpable sense that everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake.”

On top of that, the crew was struggling to pull the project through on the first day back from shooting, as a months-long writer's strike had ambushed the production. Workers were desperate, as many had begun to lose their houses while facing several other challenges due to the scenario at the time.

Adding to those tensions, Lively brought her children to the set the same day so they could raise money for “sick kids and horses.” The insider claims that the crew viewed this as “tone-deaf” activism, especially since people on set already had a lot on their plate to deal with.

“There's nothing bad about having your kids be part of your workplace, or having your kids be interested in activism… but it's hard not to have to it feel insulting and performative.”

The source even derided Blake Lively as “an advocate for the pretty blonde people in the world" due to her alleged actions on set.

In the days leading up to the film's premiere and even after that, Lively has taken heat for pushing her brands' promotions. In addition to the pre-existing names Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, the Gossip Girl recently launched her hair care brand Blake Brown. Its debut aligned with the It Ends With Us schedule, so fans have called her out for strategically opting for the marketing move to bolster her personal benefits.

Insider lashes out about Justin Baldoni as well

On the other hand, Baldoni seemed less in control of the project, and appeared “just really, really stressed and fatigued about this constant inability” to take charge of the film he was directing. The insider alleged that this seemed to have affected the actor/director's morale as well as whenever he'd be asked about something, “he'd be like, ‘Well just ask Blake’… because when Blake got there she would have a lot of really strong thoughts and feelings.”

Dragging Justin Baldoni as an “idiot," the insider emphasised that the actor had made performative “woke feminism” his brand, having also written a book called, “Undefining Masculinity.”

The source didn't stop there. Lashing out even more at the film's star, they labelled Lively and Baldoni “extraordinarily similar insofar that they're just very special little snowflakes with a shocking amount of privilege and shockingly little amount of self-awareness.”

Whoever this person is, they clearly have it against both celebrities and seem to have witnessed them at work first-hand. Whether this is just another PR move or some personal grudge playing out in the wake of the backlash the movie is receiving, the insider ripped the stars as “entitled people” with “no experience with abuse”, and so they are “cosplaying what they imagine abuse could be like for hot people.”

While Baldoni has still received some respite in this arena from a certain side of the fandom, Lively has met with excessive blowback for drifting away from serious conversations about domestic violence, the central focus of the film. Justin, in his own right, has been hit by allegations voiced by Lively's reps.

A few days ago, TMZ reported that Baldoni had allegedly fat-shamed the actress and made her feel uncomfortable. However, sources soon came to his defence, saying he has a history of back problems. For a scene that required him to lift Blake in the film, Justin asked his on-set trainer how much Lively weighed and how he could train to protect his back from injury.

The movie's schedule was centred around Blake's fourth pregnancy, as she gave birth to her youngest child, Olin, in February 2023.