Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud rumours fueled by new eyewitness: She ‘rarely looked thrilled’

The rumours of a feud between the It Ends With Us co-stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been doing rounds for a while now. They did not interact at the premiere of their newly released film and did not promote it together anywhere as well. Baldoni who directed It Ends With Us, hinted at his intentions of not returning for a sequel. Recently a new video from an eyewitness suggested the two had argued in between the takes on the sets. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were spotted 'arguing' in a new eyewitness video. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ‘arguing’ in new video

In a recent video by an eyewitness, the co-stars were seen standing outside the New Jersey restaurant in a heated encounter. Lively was seen moving her hands in front of Baldoni while talking to her in between the takes and then stepping away from him. The latter appeared in front of her again and waved his hands in front of her as he responded to whatever Lively said earlier. She ended the conversation with ‘ok’ and walked away from the conversation. The video was originally posted on Instagram by the eyewitness who claimed that the two were “arguing”.

As reported by TMZ, the two were not involved in an argument. A source from the sets who was present that day confirmed the same. Whereas an eyewitness who was not part of the crew said that Lively frequented the area often and "rarely looked thrilled”. However, this could be because of the domestic violence theme in the adaptation of Collen Hoover’s book of the same name.

Feud rumours between the co-stars

The rumours of a possible feud between Baldoni and Lively started last week when the two did not appear together at the premiere. Various sources reported that the former created a very unpleasant environment for everyone present on the set. The source said, “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin. They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere,” as reported by Page Six. Meanwhile, others assured that he would never intentionally make someone feel unsupported on the sets. Balsoni also suggested in one of his interviews that Lively should direct the sequel of the film. He said, “I think that there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct, that’s what I think.”